Enosburg

Soccer: Junior

Archambault came up with a string of sensational saves to hold BFA Fairfax to one goal Oct. 16, leading the Rockets to a 1-1 draw with the Bullets that extended their unbeaten streak to three games after suffering seven straight losses. Three days after shutting out Enosburg with 13 saves in a 1-0 win at Jay Peak, Archambault finished with 18 saves at BFA. In a 2-0-1 stretch over seven days, the Richford defense allowed just two goals.