Missisquoi

Field Hockey: Sophomore

Ploof scored the only goal of the match in back-to-back 1-0 victories for the Thunderbirds, the second of which handed longtime D-III nemesis Stowe its first loss. At home against North Country on Sept. 13, Ploof completed a setup from Danielle Cummings and Rhianna Sweeney just over 5 minutes in. While the MVU defense didn’t allow a Falcon shot on goal, saves and misses at the other end made that one tally all-important. Two days later at Stowe, Ploof again netted a first-half winner, this time with 13:12 left in the period with an assist from Natalee Harvey. In MVU’s first four games, Ploof accounted for three of the six goals.