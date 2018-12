Senior: Missisquoi

Track

Brueckner earned three wins in the first indoor track and field meet of the season, taking the 300- and 600-meter runs and helping MVU’s 4×200-meter relay team edge Rice for a third first place. Brueckner won the 300 by 1.9 seconds over her freshman sister, Ruth, then cruised to a 5-second win in the 600. Cailey Comiskey, Keirra McFadden, and the Brueckner sisters finished the 4×200 1-tenth of a second ahead of runner-up Rice.