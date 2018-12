Senior, Basketball, BFA-Fairfax

The senior forward helped the Bullets come to life in the second half of their season-opener at Lake Region Union on Dec. 12, scoring a game-high 23 points in the 63-45 loss to the Rangers in Orleans. BFA managed just a dozen points in the first half as Lake Region opened a 31-point lead. The Bullets outscored the hosts 33-20 in the final two periods.