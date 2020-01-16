The Agency of Transportation issued the following road conditions report for this morning.
As of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16th
Statewide Outlook:
Snow will continue across the area today and will be moderate at times. Commuters should see bare and wet to increasingly snow-covered roads early this morning. A system that moved in during the overnight hours, may lead to snow-covered roadways during the early morning hours. Temps hovering the freezing mark and down to the upper 20’s.
Northeast/Northwest VT:
Early morning commuters should plan to see wet and snow-covered roads as the snowstorm which started coming in the southern Vermont areas works its way up to the northern Vermont region during the morning commute. Temps right around freezing then dropping down to the low 20s. The overnight storm is projected to bring snowfall of between 2-4” in a short period of time. Snowfall totals will be higher in the upper elevations. Travel has the potential to be difficult this morning during the morning commute due to snow-covered roadways and areas of blowing snow which could significantly reduce visibilities. VTrans crews are out this morning patrolling, salting and plowing. Motorists should allow extra time for commuting, keep a safe distance between them and the vehicle in front of them, and don’t crowd the plow.
Central/Southern VT:
Early morning commuters should plan to see wet and snow-covered roads as the snowstorm continues through the morning commute hours. Motorists may experience periods of moderate snow and visibilities under a mile at times during the morning commute, which combined with the accumulating snow will impact travel. Motorists should allow for extra time to reach their destination. Temps are hovering the freezing mark. VTrans crews are out this morning patrolling, salting and plowing.
Motorists should allow extra time for commuting, keep a safe distance between them and the vehicle in front of them, and Don’t Crowd the Plow. Drive Safely.
For additional roadway condition information and roadway alerts:
http://www.newengland511.org/ - driving conditions, camera views, and weather station information
http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/ - active plow truck location
https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert - SMS or email alerts on unplanned road closures
https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/