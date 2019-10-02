HARWINTON, CT – Annette Rose (Monty) Krenitsky, 73, of Harwinton, Conn., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She was born December 7, 1946, in Fletcher, Vermont to Emile and Theresa (Couture) Monty. She is survived by three siblings and their spouses, Pauline and Michael Breen, Madeline and Jack Watson, Dennis and Wendy Monty.

Annette went to schools in Vermont until she and her family moved to Connecticut in 1954. She completed her schooling at St. Francis Grammar School and Naugatuck High School in Naugatuck, Conn. Annette worked in the Banking Industry for 30 years, until she retired.

Annette married Paul Krenitsky, July 19, 1969, and lived in Waterbury until they built their home in Harwinton, Conn. They also own a cottage in Franklin, VT on Lake Carmi, where they spent many happy days and years. Annette loved to fish on the Lake and make trips to the casino with Fern and Tom Biggie. In 2013, she visited the Iles of Levis, Quebec to visit the Statue of Guillaume Couture, her 6th Great Grandfather. He was the founder of Levis, Quebec.

Annette and Paul spent the last few years traveling the United States visiting the National Parks. They enjoyed many wonderful sights seeing many wild animals in their travels. She is preceded in death by her father Emile and her mother, Theresa. Annette lived a happy and productive life surrounded by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who adored her as much as she adored them. And she is now happy to be an angel continuing to serve the Lord. She will be missed by many family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, (Our Lady of Hope Parish), 78 Litchfield Rd., Harwinton, CT 06791. Burial will be held at St. George Catholic Cemetery in Bakersfield, VT on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to the National Parks Conservation Association, 777 6th St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001 (www.npca.org)

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.