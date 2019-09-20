SWANTON – Annalissa (Roy) Moose, formerly of Swanton, Vt., died unexpectedly at Atrium Health Northeast Hospital on Aug. 27, 2019, in Concord, N.C., at the age of 38.

Annalissa was born on Feb. 15, 1981 in St. Albans, Vt., to Charles and Joy Roy. She attended Missisquoi Valley Union High School, and after moving to North Carolina, graduated from Concord High School. She later married her high school sweetheart Steven.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband Steven Moose and her precious daughters, Peyton and Kendall Moose of Concord; her siblings, Melinda and Eric Messer of Morristown, Tenn. and their children Haley, Ava, Shelby and Elia; Stevie Roy and Chris Krc of Montpelier, Va., and daughter Lillian; Phillip and Rebecca Roy of Chesapeake, Va.; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandparents Ralph and Virginia Banach of St. Albans and Charles Sr. and Ruth Roy of Burlington, Vt.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Kannapolis N.C. In lieu of flowers, contributions for her daughters’ college fund and condolences may be sent to her parents at 151 Rainbow Drive, #5133, Livingston, TX 77399.