From All Breed Rescue:

Sweet Annabelle is a love bug ready for a home! Shy at first, she takes a little time to get comfortable with new friends. That said, once she knows you, she’s happy to snuggle on the coach. Annabelle would love a peaceful home with a loving owner to help her gain the confidence she deserves.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Annabelle. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com.