SWANTON – Ann Marie Root, a lifelong area resident passed away Friday evening, June 7, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on December 19, 1939, the daughter of the late Eugene Victor and Lillian Marion (Guyette) Root. Ann was 79 years old.

Ann was educated in St. Albans and then retired from the former Fonda Container Corp. following 40 years of employment. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Parish.

Survivors include her daughters, Wendy Morgan of Swanton and Lisa Root of St. Albans; her grandchildren, Casey and Kyla Morgan, Kyle and Coty Root and Corey Soule, as well as her great-grandchildren, Midori, Draven, Jadyn, Maya and Kolbie.

Ann is also survived by her sister, Betty Desrochers of Swanton and her two brothers, Robert Root and his wife, Inez, of Exeter, New Hampshire and Ronald Root of Essex and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ann was pre-deceased by her sisters, Marjorie Lawrence, Madelyn Black and Doris Cassidy and brothers, Landon Root, Roger Root and William Root.

Services for Ann will be private and at the convenience of her family.

It was Ann’s wish that memorial contributions be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

