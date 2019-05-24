SWANTON – Anita V. Boucher died on May 9, 2019 at the Homestead at Pillsbury surrounded by her children. Anita was born at home in Swanton, on February 23, 1931, to Arthur and Louisia (Laroche) Viens. She was educated at Holy Angels Academy.

On August 16, 1952, she married John G. Boucher, who predeceased her on October 20, 2014. John and Anita bought a farm in Highgate where they raised their family of six children. During their time on the farm, she was a founding member of the Highgate Home Dem group, leader of the Busy Bees 4-H club, and taught religious education.

In 1968, John and Anita established Boucher Equipment Company, where they worked together making a successful John Deere dealership. Never idle, Anita was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, quilter, and embroiderer. She loved to dance, play cards, and complete her evening crossword puzzle.

Anita and John retired in 1986, finding a winter home in Vero Beach, Fla. They spent many days as snowbirds; golfing, playing tennis, bridge, and having a fulfilling social life. Their retirement years were filled with friends, travel, and their evening Manhattans.

Throughout her life, Anita was a devout Catholic, and was a member of the St. Louis and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary parishes, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Church in Vero Beach. She was devoted to St. Jude, and her prayers to him were always answered.

Anita leaves six children and their spouses: Jeanne and Bob Holt; Carol and David Hubbard; Jim and Cheri Boucher; Betty and Larry Lavoie; Michael Boucher and Heather Sheehan; and Mark Boucher, as well as daughter-in-law Kate Boucher. Additionally, she leaves eight grandchildren and their families: Matthew and Erica Hubbard; Melissa and Nick Larose; Erin and Josh Gagne; Abby and Ben Corby; Beth and Meghan Boucher; and Nathaniel and Alyson Sheehan. She leaves eleven great grandchildren: Gavin and Ava Hubbard; Parker, Hunter, Burke, Tatum and Georgia Larose; Jackson, Oliver, Libby, and Maggie Gagne. She leaves her siblings, Laurette Demers, Leo Viens, Suzanne Mangano, and Diane Viens; John’s siblings Claire Gabso, Paul Boucher, Yvette Mazuzan, and Gilbert Boucher, and many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and countless friends who played bridge and mahjong with her.

Anita was predeceased by her husband John, parents Arthur and Louisia, and siblings Cecile Moreau, Pauline Viens, Madeline Noel, Fernand Viens, Theresa Miclette, Claire Planzo, Berthe Viens, Monique Champagne, John Viens, and Marie Champigny, as well as in-laws Germain, Laurent, Hertel, Lucille Biever, Fr. Maurice Boucher SSE, and Dr. Bernard Boucher.

Anita’s family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff at Homestead at Pillsbury, who treated her with the love and attention they would give to their families. We discovered that it truly takes a village to allow someone to die peacefully in their home. We thank Franklin County Home Health Hospice program for their kindness and expertise. We could not have done any of this without their presence and able assistance.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

