SWANTON – Anita L. Honsinger, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Philipsburg, Quebec on Jan. 19, 1929 to the late Willard and Josephine (Hakey) Zweeres.

Anita was the owner/operator of Anita’s Beauty Salon in Swanton for over 30 years. She loved her work. She enjoyed going to garage sales, reading and making puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol and her favorite son in-law, Ed; four much loved grandsons: Aaron Lumbra, David (Lehte), Dan and Mike Mahoney, great grandchildren, Devin and Hannah Lumbra, Skye,Mayla, Willow and Mercedes Mahoney; one great-great grandson, Max; sisters, Dorothy Gignac and Shirley Patterson and her beloved feline companion, Midnight. Besides her parents, Anita was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Clarence, her daughter Nina in 2007; brothers, William, Earl, Alfred, Donald and Roy Zweeres.

In keeping with Anita’s wishes a private burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish contributions in Anita’s memory may be made to a local animal shelter.

