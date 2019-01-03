FCAR shelter manager Rory Merrick in a pitted game of tug-o-war with Hemi, a dog recently rescued after being abandoned in Richford.

ST. ALBANS – Hemi is a ten-year-old pit bull. She’s talkative and small for a pit bull. She also has a lot of energy, spending it in bursts as she sprints across the Franklin County Animal Rescue (FCAR)’s yard after toys.

As Hemi sprints around the yard, the yips of three other dogs can be heard from within FCAR.

“The others are upset that they can’t come out back right now,” said Kelly Frederick, FCAR’s executive director as the shelter’s manager, Rory Merrick, struggled in a game of tug-of-war with Hemi.

Hemi, rescued from a high-profile dog abandonment case in Richford last month by, among others, volunteers from FCAR, is one of four dogs housed at the animal shelter. The others, a brother-sister pair of Australian Shepard mixes and a beagle mix named Pepper, max out FCAR’s space for dogs.

Despite the traditional struggles facing rural animal rescues – tight resources, a widespread service area, a large population of strays, etc. – FCAR has sought to expand the services it can provide the greater Franklin County community.

Those services have to be somewhat flexible, according to Frederick, as the rescue’s tight resources mean the physical expansion of capacity is difficult. The result has been a networking tour led by the chair of FCAR’s board of directors, Kevin Briggs, as well as an expansion of the rescue’s fostering program to dogs and a new “humane education” outreach program in the works.

The Messenger will cover Briggs’s networking tour and educational program in later issues.

Limited space is nothing new to FCAR or to Franklin County’s network of animal control officers, specialists and anyone else who works with the county’s pet population. Recently, animal control officers have expressed difficulty in finding capacity for the population of stray animals they pick up around the county. While there is space for cats – FCAR in particular has been able to make room through an active cat fostering program – dogs have been another story altogether.

As recently as Dec. 17, St. Albans Town’s and Georgia’s animal control officer David McWilliams implored the St. Albans Town selectboard to meet with FCAR leadership about the town’s population of strays that, according to McWilliams, was becoming increasingly difficult to accommodate.

