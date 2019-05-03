ST. ALBANS – Andrea Marie Hamblin, born May 30, 1952 to Andrew and Darlene (Lockwood) Hamblin in Brattleboro, passed away at the McClure-Miller Respite House on April 27, 2019 from respiratory complications.

At 66 it appears to be a short life, but it was FULL of love, memories and lots of laughs. She contributed all that she had to the welfare of others, taking anyone under her wing that was in need.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1970 and earned her bachelor’s degree from Goddard College in 1981 and went to work as a correctional officer at Chittenden Community Correctional Center as a substance abuse counselor for the state of Vermont.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kristina and Stephen Polak and her grandchildren, her pride and joy, Olivia and Franklin Polak, her sister Georgia Pratt and her husband Ken, her 3 nieces, Heather Pratt, Tori Smart, and Tara Lauze, her aunt Ramona Reed, and several cousins. A special thanks to cousin Joan Wood for all of her help and assistance. Andrea was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Darlene Hamblin, and her son Roland Lee Webb II.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church. Interment will follow in the Hamblin family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery. The family will receive condolences in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

As an alternative to flowers, her wish was to have memorials made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.