SWANTON – Mrs. Alma May Wells, age 88, a longtime resident of Swanton, passed away August 24, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center. She was born in BakersfieldMay 14, 1931, daughter of the late George and Mae (Hyman) Young. May 9, 1953 she married Robert L. Wells. Mr. Wells predeceased her January 5, 1999.

Alma received an Associates Degree in Human Services, and was a foster mother for many special needs people in our community, and operated a community care home called “The Wells Residence.” Alma will be lovingly remembered for her love of animals, especially cats, her collection of dolls, and her love of flea markets and auctions. Alma was a member of the Hi Swans Senior Center, and was part of the Altar Society at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Swanton.

Alma is survived by her children Robert Wells and his wife Ann of Fairfield, Terrance and Linda Wells of Spring Hill, Fla., and her daughter Pamela Rich of Swanton. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her grandson Travis Wells, and her brothers Frank “Joe,” Hubert “Mike” and Oscar Young.

A Graveside Committal of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Wells family lot in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.