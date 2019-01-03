SAINT ALBANS – Alma G. Langlois Marquette, 92, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Swanton, on April 28, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Edward M. and Mabel E. (Bertrand) Gay.

Alma graduated from Swanton High School in 1943 and as a registered nurse from Bishop DeGrosbriand Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. Her hospital nursing career included St. Albans Hospital, Kerbs Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medical Center, retiring at age 65. For the next ten years, she did private homecare nursing, finally retiring at the age of 75.

Alma was a communicant of Holy Angels Church and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. Her other memberships include, Retired Nurses Association, NMC Auxiliary, Green Mountain Post 1 and Robert E. Glidden Post 758 Ladies Auxiliaries. She was a former member of Kings Daughters Board of Directors and St. Albans Lodge 1566 BPOE.

Alma leaves her son, Mark R. Langlois and Beth of Swanton, her two step-sons, Robert R. Marquette and Patricia and Glenn G. Marquette of St. Albans, her former daughters-in-law, Mary Ann Langlois and Kim Marquette, both of Swanton, her seven grandchildren, James and Erin Langlois, Maureen and Anthony Paciello, Daniel Langlois, Steven Marquette, Casey Marquette, Erica Washburn and Adam Marquette, eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Abigail, Jackson and Bentley Langlois, Liliana and Anthony Paciello and Spencer and Wyatt Washburn, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Alma was pre-deceased by two husbands, Raymond L. Langlois in 1968 and Gordon E. Marquette in 2002, a son, Michael E. Langlois in 1958 at three weeks of age, a daughter, Paula Jayne Langlois in 1974 at age 15, a brother, George E. Gay and three sisters, Thelma Dunton, Madeline Medlar and Theresa Ratta.

Alma has expressed many times her gratitude for the wonderful, helpful and caring residents and staff at Hawks Nest and Homestead at Pillsbury.

To honor her request, there will be no public visitation at the Heald Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

