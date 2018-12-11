ST. ALBANS – Allison “Al” D. Stanley a longtime area resident passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, with his loving family at his side.

Born in Sheldon on April 22, 1932, the son of the late Ray and Lila (Gross) Stanley. Al was 86 years old.

On Dec. 28, 1950, in Enosburg, Al married Teresa Dragon, who survives him.

Al enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean War, he received his honorable discharge on June 13, 1952 at the rank of Corporal. Al owned and operated West Lebanon Supply in New Hampshire and then retired back to St. Albans. For many years he was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and also sang with the “Green Mountain Troubadours”, who went to the area nursing homes.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Teresa of St. Albans; their five daughters, Connie Little and her husband, Don, of St. Albans, Patricia Royer of Millerton, Pennsylvania, Cathryn Cummings of Millerton, Pennsylvania, Celinda Fallon and her husband, Thomas, of Tioga Center, New York and Lorena Sinnamon and her husband, John, of Deerfield, New Hampshire as well as his grandchildren, Kerri and Matthew Howrigan, Kathleen and Andrew Joyette, Emily and Kris Skelly, Chad Cummings, Nicole Cummings, Amy and Matthew Browne, Amanda and Kevin Williams, Michael and Chelsey Fallon, Alissa Sinnamon and Brooke Sinnamon and also 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Al was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Jessica Little, son-in-law, Joel Royer, one sister and two brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam as celebrant. Prayers of committal and military honors will be held at a later date in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon.

Al’s family would like memorials in his name to go to either the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Al’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.