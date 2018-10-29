ST. ALBANS — While responding to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) reportedly recovered mail belonging to 156 residents of the greater St. Albans area.

According to the SAPD, officers were called to a single motor vehicle crash on Maquam Shore Road near Black Bridge at 5:23 a.m. The driver, Michael Hurteau, 43, of St. Albans, was reportedly passed out behind the wheel.

Investigators reportedly found Hurteau to be under the influence of illicit narcotics, and he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

Officers observed items of mail in the car not addressed to Hurteau and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. They subsequently found 423 parcels of mail not belonging to Hurteau.

Hurteau has been charged with DUI and possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 19 to answer those charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the SAPD at 524-2166.

