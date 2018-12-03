FAIRFIELD/ST. ALBANS – Alfred John “AJ” Holzscheiter a lifelong area resident passed away unexpectedly Friday Nov. 30, 2018, at his home.

Born in St. Albans on Sept. 20, 2000, he was the son of John K. Holzscheiter and Andrea (Masson) Wells. AJ was 18 years old.

AJ was in his senior year at BFA, St. Albans, where he was active in sports, playing soccer and lacrosse. He loved being outdoors, deer and duck hunting, boating and fishing, but especially skiing. He was a member of the Jay Peak Freestyle Ski Team, Ski the East Tour, the Phantoms Lacrosse Club and the Northern United Soccer Team. He was always tinkering on his jeep and loved listening to music. He was a proud member of the Woodchuck Yacht Club (WCYC), the Alpha Inception Ski Team. He was the Captain of Holzshitter Boat Charters aboard the “Knee Deep.” His greatest enjoyment was being with his family and friends. He loved being on the water especially on the family boat, The Emotional Rescue, and always looked forward to the yearly trip to Wells Beach, Maine.

AJ is survived by his mother, Andrea Wells and her husband, Donald Jr. of Fairfield; his father, John Holzscheiter and his wife, Melissa, of St. Albans and his sister, Katie Holzscheiter and her significant other, Alex Benckert.

He is also survived by his grandparents, Andy and Agnes Masson, Ken and Judy Holzscheiter and Donald and Nancy Wells, as well as uncles, aunts and cousins, Jake and Laura Holzscheiter and their daughter, Mellie, Amy and Craig Snow and their children, Parker and Emma and Shawn and Kim Earl and their children, Hannah and Noah and many, many close friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Collins-Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, AJ’s family asks that memorials in his name go to Hard’Ack’s Learn to Ski Program, P.O. Box 867, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or the St. Albans Recreation Department, P.O. Box 867, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting the Holzscheiter and Wells family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.