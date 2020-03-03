ALBURGH -- Alburgh voters approved all budget items except for their school budget on Tuesday, and re-elected clerk and treasurer Donna Bohannon.
Bohannon defeated Linda Poissant Gotshall for the two positions, 488-147 for clerk and 446-189 for treasurer. In 2014, the two ran against each other for both positions following the resignation of Roxanne Creller. Boahnnon was elected clerk and Gotshall treasurer. In 2015, Bohannon secured both positions.
Ariel Brace was elected town constable in what turned out to be a three-way race. Brace received 271 votes to 167 for George McGrath and 160 write-in votes for Jerid Creller.
Lynn Blair O'Neill became a town auditor after receiving 58 write-in votes and selectboard member Lee Kimball was re-elected unopposed.
Stacey Gould and Whitney Maxham were elected to the school board. Both had submitted their names for a two-year seat on the board. Gould won that seat with 393 votes to 137 for Markham. However, no one submitted a petition for an open three-year seat. Markham received 89 write-in votes for that seat, Gould 22, and Malory Ovitt 14.
The $6.78 million school budget was rejected 268-334. The budget was up by $741,700 over the current year. An increase in high school and technical school tuition accounted for more than $250,000 of that increase, as Alburgh has 16 additional students to pay tuition for next year. Increases in health insurance, which is hitting schools across the state, was also a major factor in the increase.
Budget items approved by voters were:
- $585,500 for the general fund, 337-190
- $629,000 for the highway fund, 438-174
- $55,000 for the fire department, 425-162
- $15,000 for the fire department reserve fund, 447-163