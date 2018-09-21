ALBURGH — If you asked Stephen Fitzgerald, Sr. a year ago what his biggest goal was, he probably would have said something mind boggling such as hiking to the top of the tallest mountain in the northeast, Mount Washington. Now, he’d tell you he’s lucky to even be able to get out of bed.

It’s all because of a mosquito bite.

Last October, Stephen’s life was put on hold when a horrible infection forced him into the hospital for eight days.

It all started one evening in Stephen’s backyard. Having worked all day on the production lines at Mylan before going to the gym to workout, it was late when he began working on the fence he was constructing at his Alburgh home.

“The mosquitos were bad that night, but I’m pigheaded. I wanted to get the job finished,” Stephen said. “I don’t know what it was about it, but it almost seemed to hurt when they bit.”

“When he came in that night, he told me the mosquitoes were biting just like bumblebees,” Lydia Fitzgerald, Stephen’s wife remembered.

Soon after, Stephen remembers starting to feel tired.

“I was starting to come home right after work, skipping the gym, and going right to bed,” he said.

A day off from working out might not seem alarming for the average person, but it was not like Stephen to go a day without hitting the gym.

“It was like I ran some type of race or something, I was just so drained,” he described.

If anyone understands the feeling of physical exhaustion, it would be Stephen. He’s the proud owner of a Trifecta medal, which is only awarded to those that finish one of each Spartan races – Sprint, Super and Beast – in a calendar year. Spartan races are grueling obstacle course runs, the easiest being three miles, and the Beast capping out at just over 13. Stephen would also run up Camels Hump, Jay Peak and Mount Mansfield on a weekly basis.

But the exhaustion he was feeling was different and much more intense.

Then the headaches started. Stephen thought it was a migraine, which he’s gotten routinely since he was eight.

“I went to work, and then I started seeing spots. My head was pounding, so I asked to go home. I drove home and went to bed,” Stephen said.

By the time Lydia had gotten home, his headache was so bad he could barely move. So she took him to the emergency room. The doctors started running a bunch of tests, but Stephen wouldn’t have it.

To read the full story pick up a copy of the Messenger’s weekend edition or subscribe to our digital edition.