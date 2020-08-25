ALBURGH – A round of grants from the Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC)’s Community Fund saw $1,000 directed at a local child care initiative in Alburgh.
According to a release from VEC, the Alburgh Family Clubhouse was one of several organizations to receive Community Fund grants this year, with a $1,000 grant awarded to the initiative to help build a child care facility in the Alburgh Community Education Center (ACEC).
Grants were also awarded to a suicide prevention program in the Northeast Kingdom, to a school in Lowell, Vt., for purchasing personal protective equipment ahead of the school’s reopening and to the Common Roots Farm in South Burlington to support distributing produce to food insecure families.
The Alburgh Family Clubhouse, a recipient of both a Northern Border Regional Commission grant and Vermont Community Development grant in 2019, is aiming to build a child care center near ACEC that could house both a child care program, a preschool program and afterschool programming.
According to the organization’s website, the child care center still needs roughly $250,000 in additional funds to match those previous grants and help fully fund the center’s construction.
The Alburgh Family Clubhouse has received support from both town officials and ACEC’s school board, according to the organization’s website and a 2019 interview with ACEC’s principal.
Like much of Northwest Vermont, Alburgh is struggling with an increasingly thin number of child care providers at a time when its population continues to grow.
According to a report from the Building Bright Futures program, collectively, Franklin and Grand Isle counties saw their total number of regulated child care programs gradually shrink from 186 regulated programs in 2015 to 125 in 2019.
According to VEC’s statement, Community Fund grants are awarded quarterly. The fund, according to the cooperative, is voluntarily supported by VEC members who “choose to round up their electric bills, donate their patronage capital dollars or make one-time donations to the fund.”
As a part of its ongoing fundraising efforts, the Alburgh Family Clubhouse is planning to hold a fireworks display with Green Mountain Fireworks in early September.