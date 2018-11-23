Bailey Airoldi, of Enosburg Falls, and Conner Eldridge, of Brasher Falls, N.Y., are happy to announce their engagement.

Bailey and Conner met while attending St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.

Bailey Airoldi is the daughter of Herve Airoldi and Kelly Salisbury. Bailey graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 2009. Both are graduates of St. Lawrence University. Bailey went on to Clarkson University to earn a Masters in Physician Assistant Studies and is a Family Practice Physician Assistant in Canton, N.Y. providing care to the rural community.

Conner Eldridge earned his masters degree at SUNY Potsdam and is a English teacher at a local school.

Conner and Bailey reside in Canton, NY and are planning a July 2019 wedding.