CLAYTON/MARSHALLBERG, N.C. – Aimee Edwards Batten, age 45, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Her infectious laugh, and loving nature will be greatly missed.

She graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton, Vt. in 1991. She also attended the University of Texas in San Antonio. She worked as an administrative assistant for several years, but most of her life was dedicated to her family as a homemaker.

Aimee was a loved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her husband, Neil Batten of Marshallberg, N.C.; son, Tyler Sharrock of Clayton, N.C.; daughters, Shayna and Alyssa “Al” Batten of Marshallberg, N.C.; grandsons, Zander & Hendrix Sharrock; parents, John and Deanna Edwards of Swanton, Vt.; siblings, Jennifer Fuller of Burlington, Vt., Wendy Fuller of St. Albans, Vt., Jonathan Edwards and his wife Bonnie of Stuart, Fla., Matthew Fuller and his wife Bryna of Clayton, N.C., and Jeffrey Fuller of Berlin, Vt.; her beloved in-laws, LD and Ellen Batten and several nieces and nephews. Aimee was predeceased by her mother, Linda Lacoste Edwards in 1981.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 38 Grand Ave., Swanton with the Reverend J. Robert Spainhour officiating. A reception will follow in the Holy Trinity parish hall.

For those who wish, contributions in Aimee’s memory may be made to the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, 28 Vernon St., Suite 319, Brattleboro, Vt. 05301.

The family is being assisted by the Kidder Memorial Home of Swanton, Vt.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com