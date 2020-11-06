COLCHESTER, Vt. – Age Well, a Colchester-based nonprofit serving elderly communities in four Northwest Vermont counties, is offering free online courses with information about enrolling in Medicare for the first time.
Medicare is the federal government’s national health insurance program for Americans either 65 years old or older and for Americans with a disability status under the U.S.’s Social Security Administration.
Classes offered by Age Well will help those 65 years old or older, are disabled and have received Social Security Administration disability benefits for two years, or are transitioning from employer insurance learn to navigate enrolling in Medicare.
According to Age Well, classes will be taught by Age Well’s state health insurance coordinator, Sharon O’Neill, and are open to anyone interested in attending.
Registration in advance required. Register by calling Age Well’s Helpline at 1-800-642-5119. Classes are free but donations are appreciated.
Age Well also offers a free state health assistance insurance program with free health insurance counseling for seniors either 60 years old or older.
Open enrollment for health insurance begins in October in Vermont and runs until Dec. 7. The class on Dec. 3 is the final class before open enrollment in Vermont closes.
Age Well is a nonprofit agency serving the elderly in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
More information is available online at agewellvt.org.
