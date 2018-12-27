Richford Selectboard Chair Linda Collins.

RICHFORD – A dog abandonment case described by the town’s animal control officer (ACO) as a “bloodbath” was brought before the Richford selectboard last week during a meeting that also saw Richford’s selectboard reconnect with the Franklin County Animal Rescue (FCAR).

FCAR was present partially as an involved party in that abandonment case, as volunteers from FCAR and its board had responded to a call for help from Richford’s ACO Tracy Ovitt in dealing with a trio of pit bulls abandoned at a Center Street residence.

FCAR was also reportedly looking to establish ties with Franklin County’s towns to craft an action plan in helping address some of the town’s animal needs.

According to Ovitt, the pit bulls in question had been signed over to the town by their original owners after the owners, renters with a large family, vacated the residence. The renters had reportedly left after utilities had been shut off and had taken up residence at a hotel, meaning they couldn’t take their pets – three dogs and two cats – with them.

When the dogs were originally signed over to the town, Ovitt told the selectboard the dogs appeared to be okay but were scared, having been abandoned in a house without lighting or heating. Because of this, Ovitt said the dogs were aggressive.

“The first night, I just wanted to get food in there. One was locked up stairs, so I had the sheriff come in… and he went in and we literally just dumped food and water,” Ovitt said. “Every night I got there after work, it’s dark. It’s seven below in that house. There were scared. They were abandoned.”

There were two males and a female. The female pit bull was in heat at the time.

Ovitt said she asked for help on social media and FCAR responded, following Ovitt to the residence in question to assess the dogs’ health ahead of making any decisions on their future. In the meantime, she said she provided water and food for the dogs at the abandoned residence, having nowhere to immediately take them.

