AAA Northern New England will be refunding 20 percent to their auto insurance customers, totaling $125 million.
Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16, 2020 to May 15, 2020 will receive a refund check for this period, AAA announced Monday. Refund checks will be mailed at the end of May, the organization said.
This relief package is due to reduced driving and claims because of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders and recommendations. Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group provides insurance for over 3.5 million vehicles through AAA clubs in 21 states, including Vermont.
“We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members across the country. It has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines,” said John Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is one important way we have been working to help AAA members.”
AAA Northern New England is also providing free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders. The program will help these critical workers if they have a vehicle breakdown, battery problem, or flat tire. Medical personnel and first responders who need a service during this crisis can call 800-400-4222.
AAA also announced a $1 million donation to United Way to bolster their COVID-19 relief efforts across the country. With other corporate contributions, and contributions from our employees, AAA will contribute over $2.5 million to United Way this year to respond to community needs.