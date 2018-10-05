ST. ALBANS – A year ago, the BAART treatment clinic opened near the southern point of St. Albans City, tucked at the far end of a lot rung by hedgerows and trees.

The location, BAART Regional Director of Operations Jason Goguen said, was perfect – the clinic was still on the city’s major thoroughfare but secluded enough to allow patients some privacy.

The clinic also sits atop a bus route maintained by Green Mountain Transit (GMT), a strict prerequisite for the clinic site.

Having a St. Albans clinic means the 140 patients BAART used to have bused from Franklin County to clinics in Burlington and Newport can be treated locally.

A year after opening, BAART now tends directly to 60 patients seeking medication assisted treatment (MAT) – a kind of treatment pairing measured doses of medical opiates like buprenorphine and methadone with counseling – and coordinates another 350 to 400 patients receiving attention from other healthcare providers around the county.

It’s a system that, according to some experts, has helped Vermont meet the opiate epidemic head-on and, according to numbers recently published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stand as one of the few states to actually see a reduction in drug overdoses.

“We wanted to tackle it head on,” Goguen said. “We didn’t hide from it.”

Hub and Spoke

The St. Albans BAART clinic is classified as a “hub” in a statewide model known as the “hub and spoke.”

The model was built off of the traditional healthcare structure, where primary care providers provide general care for patients, but may send patients on to a hospital when their condition required more technical and immediate attention froml specialists.

Instead of hospitals, the “hub and spoke” model addressing the opioid epidemic is centered on clinics, which serve as regional hubs. People seeking treatment begin the process in the clinics before being referred to more locally sourced primary care providers, the “spokes” of the hub and spoke model. Should the recovering patient need something more intense, the spoke may refer the patient back to the hub at the clinic.

Examples of spokes in Franklin County would be primary care providers at the Northern Tier Center for Health (NOTCH) clinics dispersed around the county. The BAART treatment center also functions as a spoke in St. Albans.

The primary care spokes are allowed to prescribe buprenorphine, an opioid that can be used to control more painful symptoms of opiate withdrawal before being tapered off. The St. Albans BAART clinic’s Treatment Center Director, Shannon Rodgers, called it a “total opiate blocker,” due to the drug’s interactions with the body’s opioid receptors.

A second drug, methadone, can only be administered from the hub. To imagine the effects of methadone, Rodgers asked the Messenger to “picture a blanket” that covers the opiate receptors.

“It’s there to help control the cravings in a monitored and safe environment,” she said. “It takes care of the need to want opiates.”

Patients seeking treatment will meet with BAART officials to discuss which treatment would best serve the patient and, following a prescription, counselors will start a patient at a lower dose before gradually building up the dosage. They’ll set a ceiling once the patient stabilizes before eventually working to a point where they can trim down the use of methadone or buprenorphine.

“Sometimes when people taper out of the program, it can be as long as six months,” Goguen said. “It could be as little as a couple weeks.”

Patients undergoing those drug treatments aren’t given a hard deadline to be weened off of the treatments, by BAART or state Medicaid.

