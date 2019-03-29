Outgoing MVU hockey coach Wynn Paradee applauds alongside members of the girls varsity hockey team during their state championship win over Woodstock. Paradee helped found the program 18 years ago. (Anthony Labor Jr., MESSENGER CORRESPONDENT)

BURLINGTON — Wynn Paradee sported a different look from normal in the last Missisquoi girls hockey game he would coach, 18 years after helping launch the sport at MVU.

In the Thunderbirds’ third straight Division II championship game, March 14 at Gutterson Fieldhouse against Woodstock, Paradee shelved his usual team jacket and a baseball cap, opting for a special look to match the special occasion.

“I wore this suit coat the very first game Missisquoi had against St. Albans,” he said. “I figured tonight would be a good time to break it out again. I don’t know if I have worn it two or three times since. I found it in my closet, found the tie. So I figured, ‘I had it the first game, so let’s wear it for the last game.’”

The suit might have brought the team some luck, as Thunderbirds skated away with a 3-1 victory to bring just their second title back to Swanton for the last of the program’s original three coaches.

It was quite the sendoff for Paradee, who has been varsity head coach for three seasons — after Matt Laroche stepped down — and assistant coach for the 15 seasons before that with founder Mike Gagne and others.

After reaching the finals the previous two years and coming up just short, this year’s team had extra motivation.

“There are so many emotions inside of me right now, but I am so happy with could get this win for Wynn,” said senior Callie Parks. “It means a lot to be able to send him off with this championship.”

Paradee might not be done coaching altogether, as he is pondering other plans of sticking around the ice.

“It’s going to be hard to walk away, but I’ll have three grandsons at MAHA next year so I might try and dabble in that a little if they want some help,” he said. “Being on both sides of coaching — the youth program and coaching at high school — maybe help them out and show what would be beneficial to work on at the youth level to carry over to high school or something along those lines.”

