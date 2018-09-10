Pastor Bruce preaches his last sermon as senior pastor at Northside Baptist Church.

ST. ALBANS — Nearly 30 years ago on a dark, wet morning, Bruce Patterson was thrown into a ditch. It was here, lying with his face in the dirt, that his life changed forever.

As an avid runner, Patterson had set out on an ordinary morning run outside his Fairfax home on Main Street. He remembers it clearly.

“I was coming down the hill on the left hand side of the road facing traffic, the white line was on my left, and I was just inside the line. That’s when I heard an 18-wheeler coming down behind me,” he said.

Patterson didn’t think much of it. They pass by all the time. What he didn’t know was a Lincoln Continental had just pulled out from behind the truck to pass. The car, picking up speed down the hill, lost sight of the jogger on the road, and by the time Patterson came back into his view, he was just inches away.

“I remember it in slow motion. My left foot landed in the gravel, and just as my right foot was coming down, I got hit by the car’s mirror. I should have been crushed under his tire,” Patterson said.

The force of the car’s mirror threw him several feet, and that’s how he found himself in a ditch.

“Immediately, I knew I should have been dead, and it was there on my face in that ditch where I told God that he had me. Wherever he wanted me to go, I’d go. Whatever he wanted me to do, I would do,” Patterson said.

The promise made in the ditch that morning was what led Patterson to leave a 21-year career in teaching, and embark upon the quarter-century legacy he now leaves behind at Northside Baptist Church.

Patterson has never had a seminary degree, but he’s been the senior pastor at Northside since May 1994.

