Attendees at 2017's Shamrockin' for a Cure. Photo by Cathy Emch.

SHELDON — You could leave a pot of gold for those in need this Saturday night — and all you have to do is channel your inner leprechaun.

Prime rib au jus with red roasted potatoes. Chicken cordon bleu with wild rice and Asian green beans. Tomato and spinach penne pasta with seven-green salad. All on the menu.

Then a live auction, the chance to win a local brewery tour, transported by limousine, or a week’s stay at a camp on Lake Carmi.

After that the band strikes up. You can dance past midnight, or until your legs give out, whichever comes first.

This is the fifth annual Shamrockin’ for a Cure, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Abbey Restaurant here this Saturday, March 9 — a lucky charm for those with cystic fibrosis. Its proceeds go toward finding a cure for the disease, which Carol Reed, who co-organized the event, said afflicts a lot of Franklin County.

“It’s not a very popular disease, but there is a significant amount in our region that have it,” Reed said.

Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease in which excess mucus damages multiple organs, mainly the lungs and pancreas, but also the liver, kidneys and intestine. It makes breathing difficult, and leads to a swath of lifelong afflictions, like frequent lung infections.

One in every 3,000 Caucasian children inherits cystic fibrosis.

