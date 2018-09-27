FRANKLIN — Franklin County has lost one of its best storytellers. Nat Worman, 95, has died.

He passed away at home on Monday, his son Philip announced last night on social media.

Worman was the former editor of the Enosburg Standard, Richford Gazette, Swanton Courier and St. Albans Leader, a group of weekly newspapers that later merged to become The County Courier.

In 2004, he began writing for Messenger as a correspondent and created a show on Northwest Access Television doing what he loved best, profiling people he found interesting.

In an interview last year, Worman described his love of interviewing his neighbors.

“You become a psychotherapist,” he said. “I interviewed somebody for two hours and he sat back and said, ‘You can’t print a word of that.’”

That Franklin County residents would boast of having been the subject of a Nat Worman profile was a point of pride for him.

To successfully write about others, “I think you pretty well have to love people and look for the best in them,” he said.

“He brought an incredible amount of light to the stories he was doing,” said Elizabeth Malone, executive director at Northwest Access. “He definitely believed that everybody had a story to tell. There was no story of a life that was too basic or boring to tell.”

Gary Rutkowski, the Messenger’s former executive editor, said of Nat, “As an editor, I grew to understand how much he loved his craft, how he constantly worked to perfect it and that his years rarely slowed him down. He just cared so much.”

Worman was born the sixth of seven children in what is now Kettering, Ohio, in 1923 to Philip and Kathleen Ramsay Worman. His father was a lawyer. His grandparents owned and operated local businesses, including a coffee roaster and Dayton Cracker, waterhard biscuit company. One grandparent was a wholesale grocer, and another a railroad freight agent.

Worman had one sister and five brothers. All of the boys served in World War II, but Nat remained stateside at his older brothers’ insistence, even though he wanted to go overseas.

Read more about Nat Worman and his legacy in Thursday’s Messenger.