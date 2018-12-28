For more about Last Night Vermont visit: https://lastnightvt.com/.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Less than two days remain to purchase tickets — well, buttons — to the inaugural Last Night St. Albans.

Online orders end this Sunday, Dec. 30. The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, on North Main Street here, will open at 10 a.m. Monday, New Year’s Eve, and sell buttons until 2 p.m.

The buttons, which cost $5, serve as tickets for entry to nearly every Last Night event. The exception is the formal gala that concludes the night, which costs $20 per person.

Earlier events are family-oriented, like a snowman contest in Taylor Park and family sledding at Hard’ack, both at 4 p.m. This soggy weather may prevent one or both of those events from occurring, but Lisamarie Charlesworth, the chamber manager, said Last Night’s organizers are planning an alternative event, in that case.

The weather won’t affect a children’s carnival in the St. Albans Museum’s Bliss Room, including music from Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate, group dancing, face painting, games, etc. from 4:30-7 p.m. Charlesworth said she expects that will prove a popular event.

Later New Year’s Eve come the adult events. A beer and cheese tasting at 14th Star Brewing begins at 5:30 p.m., the same time as a paint ‘n’ sip with local artist Jon Young at Twiggs Gastropub. The paint ‘n’ sip is sold out, but registration is still available for the 14th Star tasting.

Find further details and a list of more Last Night events in this weekend’s Messenger or in our digital edition.