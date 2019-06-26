Pictured here is Gov. J. Gregory Smith's Royal Worchester China Service Set, a tea set with presidential aspirations. (Courtesy of Saint Albans Museum)

ST. ALBANS – Pictured here is a Royal Worchester China Service Set. This particular set, which was owned by J. Gregory Smith, Governor of Vermont between 1863 and 1865, had presidential aspirations. President Abraham Lincoln had scheduled a visit to Vermont for the summer of 1865, but that visit never took place since President Lincoln was assassinated first.

While President Lincoln never used J. Gregory Smith’s dinnerware, Maj. Gen. George Gordon Mead used the set when he visited Vermont in Lincoln’s place. (Courtesy of the Saint Albans Museum)

Due to this, President Lincoln never used J. Gregory Smith’s dinnerware. Instead, Major General George Gordon Mead, the Commander of the Army of the Potomac, took President Lincoln’s place and visited Vermont instead. While in Vermont, he stayed at the historic Weldon House Hotel on the corner of Bank and Congress Streets, where he used Smith’s tea set.

Today, the dinnerware is on display at the Saint Albans Museum in the Smith Family Room, where it symbolizes Governor Smith’s hopeful relationship with President Lincoln.