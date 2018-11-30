ST. ALBANS CITY — More than 650 people gathered on Kingman Street on Thursday evening for the Eighth Annual Running of the Bells.

The festive, one-mile run/walk through downtown St. Albans raises money for Operation Happiness.

See below for photos from the event which featured some of the most inventive and sophisticated costumes yet seen at Running of the Bells. Photos were taken by Emerson Lynn unless otherwise noted.

Running of the Bells is organized and presented by the St. Albans Messenger.