FRANKLIN COUNTY — October is Women’s Health and Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Women are notorious for taking care of everyone else first, and leaving themselves last. This October, encourage the women in your life to take time to get their health on track. Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider are important, even if you feel fine; many chronic conditions have no symptoms and treating them early gives the best opportunity to prevent further risk or complications. Your provider may assess your risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes, all risk factors for heart disease – a leading cause of death in women. In addition, stay up-to-date on age appropriate screenings including mammograms, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings. Breast and colorectal cancers are among the top 3 causes of cancer related deaths in women, with lung cancer as the leading cause.
Take time this month to schedule an appointment for a check-up if you are due.
Keep current on age-appropriate screenings
Mammograms – talk to your doctor about when you should start completing yearly mammograms. Recommendations vary and guidelines are based on both age and familial history so it’s important to make the decision together with your healthcare provider about when is best for you to begin yearly mammograms. Call NMC Diagnostic Imaging at 524-1058 to schedule your mammogram today – no referral is needed for this exam. Mammograms can also be completed in Georgia at the Urgent Care clinic on a walk-in basis.
Colorectal cancer screenings- according to the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), adults should begin screenings at age 50; those at higher risk may be screened at a younger age. Talk to your healthcare provider about your own risk factors and which test is right for you.
Cervical cancer screenings – Screening for cervical cancer includes a Pap test and may also include a test for HPV (human papilloma virus). As with other recommended screening, guidelines vary by age and history; speak with your primary care or women’s health provider to make sure you are up-to-date.
Staying healthy –
Staying up to date on vaccines – staying healthy includes staying up-to-date on vaccines including your flu vaccine which can greatly reduce your risk of getting the flu.
Limiting or avoiding alcohol use – It is recommended that women consume no more than one alcoholic beverage daily; no more than 7 per week. Consuming 4 or more drinks in less than 2 hours carries added risk as binge drinking is associated with injury and illness.
Don’t use tobacco or vaping products– Quitting is tough, but you can do it. If you’re thinking of quitting and would like help, contact Chasidy Benjamin, Tobacco Treatment Specialist 524-1227 or visit 802quits.org.
Maintain a healthy weight through healthful diet and regular exercise – 150-300 minutes of physical activity each week has both long and short-term health benefits – including improved memory and cognitive function to lowering blood pressure and risk for diabetes. Equally important, choose a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and limit sodium and saturated fats to ward off risk of heart disease.