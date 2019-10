ENOSBURG FALLS – Paul M. Loiselle, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home in Enosburg Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Dairy Center-Stonebrook, 2445 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.