MORRISVILLE – Doris Arlene Lemnah, 93, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Morrisville, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Nadine and Lance Wells.

She was born November 18, 1925 in Georgia, Vt., the daughter of the late George and Grace (Boomhower) Conger. She graduated from BFA St. Albans High School and continued her education as a nursing student at St. Albans Hospital.

On February 16, 1946, she married Kenneth Howard Lemnah in Alabama. He predeceased her in 2011.

Doris was employed as a secretary for Superintendent of schools in several local school districts including: Twinfield Union in Plainfield and Lamoille Union in Hyde Park.

Her passion was riding, caring and competing with her horses which she happily enjoyed until her health began to fail at the age of 82. Other enjoyments include: riding motorcycles, camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include: two children, Gregory K. Lemnah and his wife, Janet of Gloucester, Mass., and Nadine K. Wells and her husband, Lance of Morrisville; four grandchildren, Kira and Matt Dority of Gloucester, Mass., Johnathan Wells of New York, Karmen Wells and Kody Wells, both of Morrisville; five great grandchildren; nieces and nephews as well as Debby Demars, Marilyn and Illa Shank who were like granddaughters to her.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was predeceased by two siblings, Marion Barton and Irene Cross.

All Services will be held in Florida at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements are in the care of Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn Street, Morrisville.