ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Beverly J. Cullen, age 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home at Kings Daughters, surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Albans, December 3, 1928, daughter of the late Emile A. Bourdeau and Pearl Burnum West. She married Stanley Cullen, September 23, 1950 in Holy Angels Church. Mr. Cullen predeceased her May 24, 1987.



Bev was employed as a receptionist and optical technician at Optometric Associates for many years. She was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. She was also involved actively in many charity organizations, including volunteering at Northwestern Medical Center, as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and Baptismal instructing.



Beverly enjoyed jogging, cooking, fishing, spending time with family and friends, telling a good joke, eating lobster, and most of all helping others.



She is survived by three sons and their wives, Kevin and Sally Cullen, Keith and Janice Cullen all of St. Albans, Kirk and Jeanne Cullen of Fairfield, a sister, Eleanor Maynard of St. Albans, a brother Edward Bourdeau and his wife Blanche of South China, Maine, and a sister-in-law Barbara Barker and her husband Richard of Bradenton, Florida. Beverly also leaves her ten grandchildren and partners, Kristopher and Marcy Cullen, Sean Cullen, Janice and Dave Cameron, Julie King and Thomas Jarvis, Jonathan and Jess Cullen, Alex Cullen and Olivia Carter, Zachary Cullen and Alexandra Madore, Andrew Cullen, Benjamin Cullen and Erin Smith, Bruce and Nicole Cullen, and a special “granddaughter” Taylor Dodge, along with fourteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Richard Bordo.



The family wishes to thank, with extreme gratitude, the staff at Kings Daughers for the loving and professional care they provided for their mother.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Peter Routhier, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Cullen family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in Beverly’s memory to the Franklin County Home Health and Hospice Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bradyandlevesque.com.