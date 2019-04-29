ST. ALBANS – Alan “Mike” Plaisted, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, passed away on April 26, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine, to Leigh and Pearl Plaisted.

Mike grew up on the University of Maine campus in Orono, and graduated with a degree in Engineering in 1951. He started his career with GTE Sylvania, specializing in new ventures and left after 20+ years to establish ULVAC North America in Kennebunk, Maine. As the company president, he loved working with his customers, bringing new technologies to semiconductor manufacturing and even anti-counterfeiting Canadian currency. He founded his own company, Soleras LTD, in Biddeford, Maine, specializing in the vacuum/thin film industry and he holds numerous patents in the field. Mike served as the President of the Society of Vacuum Coaters and has supported the international technical conference for many years. After selling Soleras in 2012, his love of Aroostook County drew him to a new venture supporting local craftsmen. Mike will be remembered by the industry as a mentor to all.

Mike was a true Renaissance man; there wasn’t anything he didn’t know SOMETHING about. His love of learning never left him. Mike was an avid reader and a master storyteller. He shared his love of the great Maine outdoors with his children and grandchildren, including sailing, canoeing on the Allagash, fly fishing, skiing, and climbing Mt. Katahdin. He loved nothing more than getting into his truck and going on an adventure.

Mike was a loving husband and father. He leaves his wife, Joan, his children, Scott Plaisted, Todd Plaisted (Karen), Holly LeBlanc (Art), Dean Plaisted (Connie), Traci Langevin (Pete), Sean Plaisted, and Joshua Plaisted (Michelle), his step-children, Colin D’Arc, Lynn Wheeler, and William Bridwell. His grandchildren Riley, Haley, Alexander, Cameron (Jeanne), Margaux, Maxim, Julia, Rachael, Noelle, Carli, Jake, Reed, Luke, Casey, Sage, Nico, Kaitlin, Alyssa (Eben), and Cyrus. He also leaves his former wife Nancy Schott Plaisted, her siblings and their families.

At this time no formal services are planned. Mike wanted his life to be celebrated by everyone in their own way.

Donations in Mike’s name may be made to Franklin County Home Health and Hospice at 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 at 802-527-7531, www.fcha.org, or the Society of Vacuum Coaters Foundation at www.svcfoundation.org.

