Ethan Gratton in court. (Tom Benton, MESSENGER STAFF)

ST. ALBANS — Not long after the State rested Monday, the fourth day in the trial of Ethan Gratton, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges against Gratton: second-degree and attempted second-degree murder.

But Judge Greg Rainville seemed to leave the possibility of dismissal open for further consideration after the defense witnesses have testified.

Dismissal motions hinge on whether a judge determines a jury could find the State has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. To determine that, a judge looks at the elements of the charges.

The elements may be minute and easily proven. For example, no one is disputing that it was the very same Ethan Gratton on trial who fatally shot David Hill on Jan. 2, 2017, and yet, legally, the State must prove it was this Gratton, that he did shoot, and, in doing so, kill Hill, and that he did so in Franklin County, specifically Georgia Mountain Road, on Jan. 2, 2017.

But not all elements are so easily legally proven.

The central element in question in this case, as Rainville noted Monday, is whether Gratton formed the intent at the heart of any second-degree murder charge.

Legally proving that Gratton formed intent takes more than proving he pulled the trigger or proving even that it was bullets from his gun that killed Hill.

The question of intent hinges on the injuries Gratton sustained, from Hill, prior to the shooting.

Green has already shown the jury crime scene photos Vermont State Police took upon arriving at the scene, pictures of Gratton smiling, joylessly, to show his cracked tooth, his broken nose, his bloodied face.

Rainville noted Monday that Gratton’s prior attorney, public defender Steve Dunham, called two medical experts at a bail hearing in April 2017 — experts who testified that Gratton suffered a traumatic brain injury from Hill’s assault that left him mentally disoriented to the point he could not, from a legal standpoint, form intent.

Green has not yet called any such witness, although she told the jury in her opening remarks last Wednesday that she plans to call a doctor and a specialist on the mental effects of a concussion.

Although Rainville denied Green’s motion to dismiss the charges Monday, he explicitly stated that he was doing so without the evidentiary benefit of any testimony Green may elicit from her own witnesses during the rest of this week.

In doing so, Rainville seemed to hint he has what would be legally defined as “reasonable doubts” of his own.

The law requires judges to consider presented evidence “in the light most favorable to the State” when mulling over dismissal motions, a fact Rainville repeatedly stated in explaining his reasons for denying the dismissal motion.

Rainville also repeatedly stated that because Green has not yet presented specific evidence that Gratton may have suffered diminished mental capacity at the time of the shooting, he could not legally consider that possibility “at this junction.”

Green could file the same motion, or a similar motion, after the last of the defense’s witnesses testify, prior to the case being turned over to the jury.

In arguing for the dismissal of the charges, Green directed Rainville to review his findings from the above-mentioned April 2017 bail hearing, when Rainville determined Gratton was eligible for bail. Gratton had previously been held without that possibility since his arrest after the shooting.

Rainville wrote a nine-page order then explaining his reasoning. In that order, he cited a neurological exam weeks after the shooting, in which the neurologist concluded Gratton suffered “a relatively severe concussion with diffuse brain injury.”

Legal evidence of that, Rainville wrote, in that bail order, “would be enough to negate the element of intent.”

State’s Attorney Jim Hughes was quick to dismiss Green’s own argument for dismissal. When Rainville asked, after several minutes’ argument from Green, if Hughes needed a minute to prepare his own remarks, Hughes practically jumped up and said he did not.

Hughes referred to testimony from Dr. Elizabeth Bundock, Vermont’s deputy chief medical examiner, that the trajectory of at least two of Hill’s bullet wounds suggest he had fallen or was in the process of falling when those shots entered his body.

Hughes said Gratton walked up his 187-foot driveway, grabbed a gun, walked back down and shot Hill, an assertion seemingly based on witness testimony from Caleb McLane, the first Georgia Mountain Road resident to arrive on the scene after the shooting.

McLane testified that he was standing with Gratton’s parents minutes after the shooting when Gratton told them he’d gone into the family house to get a gun before shooting Hill and Mark Brito.

Regarding the latter, Hughes said, “Mark Brito didn’t do anything except enter on to the scene.”

Rainville asked Hughes if he was referring to evidence supporting that. Hughes said Pam Gratton’s recorded 911 call, in which Gratton refers to a “he” punching him in the face, is evidence Brito did nothing.

Green specifically took issue with that assertion.

“An absence of evidence is not evidence,” she said.

Rainville concluded — again, he said, considering the evidence “in the light most favorable to the State” — that a jury could believe McLane’s testimony, despite Rainville’s determination that there is evidence contrary to that testimony.

Rainville denied the dismissal motion after about an hour and a half’s deliberation.

Hughes called the State’s final witness, former Vermont State Trooper Matt Johnson, at the start of Monday’s proceedings.

Johnson testified about the scene of the crime as he came upon it, reinforcing statements made by other responding troopers in the preceding days but offering little in the way of new information, save for his assessment of Gratton, during their conversations that day, as “calm.”

Johnson concluded his testimony minutes after 9 a.m., at which point Rainville dismissed the jury until Tuesday.

The trial is scheduled to continue into Friday. The Messenger’s coverage is ongoing.