ENOSBURG FALLS – Laura Lee Jane (Brown) Talley a lifelong area resident passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center with her family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on Dec. 27, 1954, she was the daughter of Lucille M (Aldrich) Brown and the late Curtis E. Brown. Laura Lee was 64 years old.

Laura was a 1973 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and she joined the United States Army in 1973 until February, 2005. Laura retired at the rank of Master Sergeant, but continued to work as a civilian with the Program Specialists for Family Programs at Camp Johnson.

During her military career Laura received many awards; Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and the Vermont National Guard Commendation Medal.

She was a longtime member of Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a communicant of Holy Angels Parish.

Laura was very active with the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, where she was a life member as well as a Troop Leader and day camp volunteer. She also enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren, traveling and sewing.

Survivors include her mother, Lucille, of St. Albans; her children, Paul Talley and his wife, Tara, of Sheldon, Michelle (Talley) Wiss and her husband, Thierry, of Colmar, France and Clarisse (Talley) Deslauriers and her husband, Joseph, of St. Albans, as well as her grandchildren, Nicolas Negrel, Mia Talley, Cadence Ovitt, Lilly-Rose Wiss-Talley and Kara Trombley.

Laura is also survived by her brothers, Allan Brown and his wife, Christine, Curtis A. Brown, Dayton Brown and Gray Brown and his partner, Ronetta Bushey and also her sisters, Susan Brier and her husband, Dickie Brier, and Cynthia Brown and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Curtis on May 22, 2018, and her niece, Kristina Irene O’Dell on October 20, 2016.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake St., St. Albans with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant.

Prayers of committal and military honors will be held at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, VFW, P.O. Box 802, St. Albans, VT 05478.

