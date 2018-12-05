The following birth announcements were published in the Nov. 16, 23, and 30, 2018 edition of the Messenger.

Kit Bondesen Selleck– a girl born on Nov. 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Evan Anderson Selleck and Heather (Bondesen) Select of Milton.

Cora Belle Benway– a girl born on Nov. 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Michael James Benway and Riley (Lumsden) Benway of Georgia.

James Thomas Smith III- a boy born on Nov. 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to James Thomas Smith Jr. and Carrie Lynn Smith of St. Albans.

Kinsleigh Ann Findlay Benson- a girl born on Nov. 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Christopher John Benson and Sammantha (Lampman) Benson of St. Albans.

Quinn Mercy – a girl born on Nov. 8 at University of Vermont Medical Center to Alyssa Mercy and Brandon Mercy of Richford.

Axel Xavier Tatro – a boy born on Nov. 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kyle Kenneth Tatro and Kristin Tatro of Alburgh.

Alexandra Amelia Auer- a girl born on Nov. 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mark Auer and Amanda Auer of Swanton.

Norah Marie Peters– a girl born on Nov. 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Nathan Peters and Allison Geddes of Berkshire.

Tristan Ross Sunderland– a boy born on Nov. 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Dylan Sunderland and Christine (LeClair) Sunderland of Fairfax.

Parker Nathaniel Ladd– a boy born on Nov. 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Daniel Ethan Ladd and Valerie Smith of Fairfield.

Raelynn Elizabeth Ovitt– a girl born on Nov. 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kody Ovitt and Hannah Churchill of Fairfax.

Mathis Audre Handy– a boy born on Nov. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to David Lawrence Handy and Roxanne Douville-Handy of Swanton.

Grace Marie Smith-Farnham– a girl born on Nov. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Carl Smith-Farnham and Cora Smith-Farnham of Franklin.

Julian and Armand Collins– twin boys born on November 11, 2018 at University of Vermont Medical Center to Shane and Chloe Collins.

Charlette Rose Tucker– a girl born on November 19, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chad Tucker and Therese (Carlisle) Tucker of Highgate.

Sophia Athena John– a girl born on November 20, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Wilfred Leon John and Maggie (Johnson) John of Alburgh.

Abram Charles Gagne– a boy born on November 24, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Eric Anthony Gagne and Chelsey Taft Gagne of Franklin.