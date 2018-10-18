From left: Candidates Linda Collins, Charen Fegard and Daniel Nadeau address students at Richford Jr. Sr. High School.

RICHFORD — Wednesday morning candidates for state representative in the Franklin-5 district were invited to a student-led forum at the Richford Middle/High School, where attending candidates presented their views on Act 46, agriculture and gun control.

Only three of the district’s five candidates – Democrats Charen Fegard and Daniel Nadeau and Independent Linda Collins – attended. Republicans Shane Rhodes and Josh Aldrich were invited, but did not attend.

Students twice brought up agriculture, aking candidates to address an ongoing depression in the dairy economy and agriculture as a whole.

“We should encourage schools, prisons and summer food programs to use a lot more dairy products,” Collins said. “I don’t know what the hot lunch program is here… but let’s make macaroni and cheese with real cheese and milk, let’s make pudding with real milk and let’s try to use dairy products so there’s more of a demand for it.”

Fegard looked to encourage diversification on the farm in lieu of tackling the low dairy prices themselves, as those, she noted, were controlled at the federal level.

“I don’t know that any of us have the ability to raise milk prices, but we can do things to support farmers,” Fegard answered. “We can look at the way our particular soil here can support farms diversifying more.”

“I support farmers, but I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Nadeau said. “You’re in trouble.”

Nadeau connected his family’s experience as farmers to the national and international economy, stating that the cost of producing milk on Vermont’s farms made it uncompetitive with larger producers in the west and on the global market.

“Vermont’s always been a poor state – it’s not the greatest agricultural land and it’s not the greatest farming land,” Nadeau answered. “The issue is that Vermont is now competing on the national and world stage for everything.

“Your local foods are no longer really your local foods,” he continued. “They’re grown in other places, and other places can make and produce those for a lot cheaper.”

According to Nadeau, there’d be no “magic ‘what’s-the-next-cow’” item… because you would not be able to undercut the opposition and the growers from another part of the country.”

For more coverage of the forum, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.