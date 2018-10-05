The following birth announcements were published in the Oct. 5 version of the Messenger.

Elijah Matthew Mitchelgay- a boy born on Sept. 13, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Briana Lawlor and Paolo Mitchelgay.

Chance Raymond Corwell– a boy born on Sept. 27, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brian Terry Corwell Jr. and Chelsea Wescott of Enosburg Falls.

Taron Jaxson Koons– a boy born on Sept. 25, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Terry Lee Koons, Jr. and Jillian Ashley Stout of Swanton.

Madelyn Rose Longley- a girl born on Sept. 28, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jason Tetrault-Longley and Sasha Domina of Franklin.

Kairi Anne Rosmaire Graynon- Osterhout- a girl born on Sept. 27, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to John Dallan Osterhout and Alexa Graynon of St. Albans.

Jeremy John-Ray Colwell– a boy born on Sept. 28, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jeremy John Colwell and Sharon Greenia of St. Albans.

Addison Mae Hamlin– a girl born on Sept. 30, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to David Hamlin II and Sydney (Yandow) Hamlin of St. Albans.

Jonah Foy Nielsen- a boy born on Sept. 30, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ben Nielsen and Ashley Foy Nielsen of St. Albans.

Ivy Marie Gendron– a girl born on Sept. 30, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Dylan Gendron and Ellijah (Lamos) Gendron of Richford.

Adrianna Rae Bannister– a girl born on Oct. 3, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Cody Bannister and Taylor Perry of Bakersfield.