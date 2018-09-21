ST. ALBANS — A man charged with grossly negligent operation in a crash on Monday was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

Bruce G. Hill, 66, of Georgia, pleaded not guilty to a charge of grossly negligent operation with a serious injury resulting.

He was released into the care of his wife, Monica, and his son.

Hill has criminal no record. His attorney, public defender Rory Malone, noted that Hill currently isn’t working and is disabled.

Malone also recommended a competence and insanity investigation.

“There is some information in the affidavit that should be explored for competence and insanity, particularly the state noted a recent incident that happened in my client’s life,” Malone said during the arraignment hearing.

Hill is the father of Bruce L. Hill, who died last week in an incident in St. Albans City.

