ST. ALBANS – Bruce Hill, 41, left to be at peace with our Almighty Savior on Sept. 12, 2018. He leaves behind par­ents, Bruce G. and Monica S. Hill, brother Corey T. Hill and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including his best friend, Randy Paquette.

In his youth Bruce was adventurous, enjoying fun to the extreme. He graduated from BFA Fairfax and Champlain College with an Associate’s degree in accounting. Bruce was skilled in sprinkler systems, pipefitting, welding, commercial construction and carpentry. Bruce was a very kind, caring and good person, always there to help others. He enjoyed long rides on his Harley. He had the misfortune of several injuries requiring nu­merous surgeries, which resulted in a very unfortunate path with prescription drugs. May we all pray for those struggling with addiction and its effects and the mental illness that comes with it. It is not for us to judge.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce’s memory may be made to Martha’s Kitchen, 86 North Main St, St. Albans, Vt.

Visiting hours (4-6 p.m.) followed by a Memorial Service will be Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at New Life Christian Church, 34 Centre Drive, Milton. A dinner gathering will follow at the Milton Eagles Club. Burial will take place at a later date.

