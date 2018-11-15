Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker speaks during Wednesday's annual FNLC meeting.

SWANTON – Vermont will have to make up a projected $7 million for clean water projects in the coming fiscal year should the $28 million “bottoms-up budget” crafted by the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) be formalized in the coming months, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Emily Boedecker said during Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC)’s annual meeting Wednesday night.

That budget, much of it already accounted for by other funding sources, was pulled from research done by a working group chaired by Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore and informed by a public survey sent out last summer.

According to Boedecker, $15 million for that proposed budget is earmarked in 2020 capital funding. Another $5 million is located in the state’s Clean Water Fund, which is funded by a property transfer tax.

Boedecker said the state is predicting to pull $1 million from unclaimed bottle deposits, with state legislation recently allowing Vermont to collect those unclaimed deposits starting in October 2019. Before that legislation, unclaimed deposits were sent to the beverage industry in exchange for managing the deposit return system.

That leaves $7 million unaccounted for, a financial question Boedecker predicted would be “very present in the next legislative session.”

“We need to get to the point where we’ve identified sources for that $7 million,” Boedecker told the audience at FNLC’s annual meeting, which included several incumbent and incoming state legislators. “We’re at the point now where… the administration and the legislature need to work together.”

The $28 million budget referenced by Boedecker is not currently set in stone. Another survey and a public comment period are slated for the coming month, and Boedecker encouraged those present to participate when those come into play.

Boedecker said that the needed annual funding to address the projects needed to meet Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), a 20-year plan for environmental cleanup in Lake Champlain, would only increase as the years go on.

Currently, a large part of funding for localized clean-up projects is cycled through a state revolving fund, where the state will loan out needed capital for physical improvements. As those loans are paid off, loan payments are paid into the revolving fund and earmarked for project loans elsewhere in the state.

State funding is available for both municipalities and, more recently, private interests. A certain amount of funding is protected specifically for municipal projects, Boedecker said.

Part of FNLC’s work in the region includes connecting possible pilot projects and priority projects to the state, where the necessary funding could be secured. Boedecker praised FNLC’s involvement in connecting projects to those state funds, thanking them for making those connections that the state otherwise couldn’t.

“Clean water is not a Montpelier problem, and it’s not just a Montpelier solution,” she said. “We can’t just do roads, we can’t just do municipal wastewater systems, and we can’t just expect farmers to kill this problem for us.”

