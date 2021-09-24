Here are some things you can do this weekend in and around Franklin County:
Saturday, Sept. 25
Fall Foliage Sale
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 1193 Ethan Allen Hwy, Fairfax
Details: Town Line Tack, an equine consignment shop in Fairfax, is having a sale. Food and drinks will also be available.
The Depot Launch Party
When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Where: The Depot (formerly Nelly's), St. Albans
Details: The Depot, a cool place for music and fun, is launching in St. Albans. The DJ will play great tunes all night long. 21 with ID required for entry.
St. Albans Bay Annual Harvest Festival and Chili Competition
When: 12-4 p.m.
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: St. Albans Town is teaming up with Groennfell Meadery, for a fun fall day. Enjoy a chili competition, live music, local vendors and local mead.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Run/Walk for Jim 5k and Kids Races
When: 8:30-11 a.m.
Where: Collins Perley Sports & Fitness, St. Albans
Details: This 5k race will offer pies for age group winners. Walkers will complete the same route and start the same time. Proceeds to benefit the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund.
