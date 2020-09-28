ST. ALBANS — A new offering by University of Vermont Extension 4-H gives students in Grades 6-12 a chance to explore different career options through live chats via Zoom with professionals in different fields.
Three sessions of Ask Big Questions--Career Exploration through Informational Interviewing are planned for October. These are open to all youths, not just 4-H members, and are free to attend. Registration is required.
Students may sign up for any or all of the sessions at http://go.uvm.edu/askbig and once registered will receive an email with Zoom link information.
Featured speakers will share how they got into their chosen career and what their jobs entail. Participants are encouraged to ask questions, both big and small, for more insight into these potential career paths.
Sessions will run from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Oct. 15: Patrick Reina, a 4-H alumni and Los Angeles television producer of American Barbecue Showdown, Craftopia and MasterChef
- Oct. 22: Rachel Seelig, a 4-H alumna and attorney for Vermont Legal Aid
- Oct. 29: Erika Bruner, veterinarian and pet acupuncturist at Heart of Vermont Veterinary Acupuncture, Barre
For questions or to request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Rose Crossley at (802) 476-2003.
Additional sessions may be planned for future months. Check the 4-H At Home website (www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/4-h-home) for more information as well as to learn about other youth programs on topics ranging from science and the environment to leadership and gardening.