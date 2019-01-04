Silas Hathaway first came to St. Albans in 1788 and found the town to his liking. He returned the following year with his family and household goods. Until 1793, they lived in a small wooden shelter, but then began building a large wood-framed home at what is now 255 North Main Street. It was completed in 1794 and is now the oldest house in St. Albans. For a while it was used as a residence/tavern and a gathering place for the community, with the Franklin County Court, the Masonic Lodge and the Post Office using the available space. The house is approximately 45 feet in length and 33 feet in depth, with beautiful ornamental cornices on all four sides. If you have any old photos you would like to share with the museum, please contact us at: 527-7933 or at stamuseum.org.